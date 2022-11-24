Heroes of the Flicks

Not Available

In the monotonous grunting of the machine, among the four walls, with one movement of his hand, heroes, love, hatred, countries, people, situations, words, feelings of a world so close, are getting alive, only because he wants it: actors, directors, sound and light operators are held in his hand, in his readiness and his agility. Only when he permits us to enter into the fantastic area of the cinema! He is the lonely hermit in his kingdom. They reveal him and he is revealed. The film projectionist, the unknown hero of cinema. As none knows him and perhaps he knows nothing about himself.