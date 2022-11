Not Available

This fascinating documentary tells the story of the Von Erich family of wrestlers and the rise and fall of World Class Championship Wrestling. Run by the legendary Fritz Von Erich (aka Jack Adkisson), World Class made stars of Fritz's oldest sons, Kevin, David and Kerry, and became one of the hottest syndicated television shows in America. But just as the Von Erichs reached the pinnacle of fame, their fortunes took a tragic downturn.