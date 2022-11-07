Not Available

Heroes Two

  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Shaw Brothers

Director Chang Cheh begins his Shaolin Cycle with this solid kung fu actioner about a band of fighting Ming Dynasty loyalists branded as enemies of the state and driven underground following the burning of the Shaolin Temple by Qing Dynasty officials. Due to a misunderstanding, Shaolin kung fu prodigy Fong Sai-yuk (Alexander Fu Sheng) is duped into helping Qing agents to capture leading Shaolin rebel Hung Hei-gun (Chen Kuan-tai). Upon discovering his mistake, Sai-yuk teams up with the remaining rebels to free Hei-gun before his planned execution. Plotting to stop them is General Che Kang (Zhu Mu), a formidable Tibetan kung fu master who commands an army of fighters including four deadly Tibetan llamas.

Cast

Chen Kuan-TaiHung Hsi Kuan
Alexander Fu ShengFang Shih Yu
Bruce Tong Yim-ChaanNien Shui Ching
Wong ChingLord Teh Hsiang
Fong Sam3rd Sister
Chu MuGeneral Che Kang

View Full Cast >

Images