A veddy veddy proper British officer (Isarco Ravaoili, later to appear in the even worse Achtung! The Desert Tigers) tries to whip a group of recalcitrant American troops into shape in order to lead them on a dangerous commando raid deep in enemy territory. He's assisted in his efforts by Lt. Billings ('Jeff Cameron', aka Giovanni Scarciofolo), a comparatively sane US Army officer. Coming very late in the Italian war movie cycle, I Giardini del Diavolo (Heroes Without Glory) is bottom of the barrel cinema scrapings, with little effort made to maintain period detail or military accuracy. Thankfully, there's a fair amount of action provided as a distraction from the threadbare plot and early '70s hairstyles.