The Hotel Hooker was once a quiet rooming house nestled in the suburbs of Connecticut. In the summer of 2003, the national media exploited it as a drug stop, a prostitution ring, and a dangerous place to live. Don't believe everything that you hear. Meet the residents of the Hotel Hooker, as they struggle to uncover the truth behind the controversy. This is the story of a town fighting back against their image. This is a story about the lies we read and listen to every day. This is the story about the labels we place and the sterotypes that exist around us. Through intimate and often hilarious interviews, 'Heroin Town' follows the residents of the hotel and the people of Willimantic, Connecticut as they try to restore the damage that destroyed their hometown. It is a story of hope, dedication, humor, and ultimately survival.