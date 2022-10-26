Heroine Disqualified

Hatori Matsuzaki (Mirei Kiritani) is a female high school student. She has a crush on her childhood friend Rita Terasaka (Kento Yamazaki) and believes he will eventually choose her as her heroine, but Rita Terasaka begins dating Miho Adachi. Meanwhile, the most popular male student, Kosuke Hiromitsu (Kentaro Sakaguchi) takes an interest in Hatori Matsuzaki.
|Mirei Kiritani
|Hatori Matsuzaki
|Kento Yamazaki
|Rita Terasaka
|Kentaro Sakaguchi
|Kosuke Hiromitsu
|Ayano Fukuda
|Kyoko Nakajima
|Miwako Wagatsuma
|Miho Adachi
|Maryjun Takahashi
|Emi
