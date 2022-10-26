Not Available

Heroine Disqualified

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Hatori Matsuzaki (Mirei Kiritani) is a female high school student. She has a crush on her childhood friend Rita Terasaka (Kento Yamazaki) and believes he will eventually choose her as her heroine, but Rita Terasaka begins dating Miho Adachi. Meanwhile, the most popular male student, Kosuke Hiromitsu (Kentaro Sakaguchi) takes an interest in Hatori Matsuzaki.

Cast

Mirei KiritaniHatori Matsuzaki
Kento YamazakiRita Terasaka
Kentaro SakaguchiKosuke Hiromitsu
Ayano FukudaKyoko Nakajima
Miwako WagatsumaMiho Adachi
Maryjun TakahashiEmi

