Heropanti

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment

Rising from present India in the conflicting era of shining modernity and deep-rooted archaic traditions in the era of big city versus small towns, comes a love story sealed with an impossible fate. The story of the bold Bablu and the bratty Dimpy. Will Bablu and Dimpys love blossom under the terror of a brutal clan and the violent landscape it is set against. Heropanti is the story of today's youth, and the coming of age of its conflicting protagonists.

Cast

Tiger ShroffBablu
Kriti SanonDimpy
Prakash RajChaudhari
Shireesh Sharma Police Commissioner
Sandeepa Dhar
Vikram Singh

