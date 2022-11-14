Not Available

Three women, with the same love story,or perhaps one woman with three different love stories LA-A girl in her 20s, tries to find her way out of the city, by chance meets a police officer, and a fatalistic love story develops. Las Vegas-A woman in her 30s with dreams of being a fashion designer meets an artist. They are two lost souls, both leading lonely lives in the shadow of a dazzling city. Alaska-A woman in her 40s arrives in Alaska. Her dreams have faded, and she has come to fulfill a lifelong wish to see the aurora. She sees lights in the sky, and disappears into the darkness…