Not Available

The Godfather of Gore, Herschell Gordon Lewis makes his long awaited return to the genre that he is given credit for inventing in “Herschell Gordon Lewis’ BloodMania”. “BloodMania” is a horror anthology consisting of four segments. Herschell has co-written one segment and will direct two. Each segment has its own unique style and feel, but all contain the signature gore that has come to be associated with Mr. Lewis’ work. The film is being released by Diabolique Films, the film division of the critically acclaimed Diabolique Magazine, an established leader in the horror print industry. “Herschell Gordon Lewis’ BloodMania” is Mr. Lewis’ gift to his many fans, and fans of the “Splatter” genre alike. Directed by Herschell Gordon Lewis, Kevin Littlelight and Melanie Reinboldt.