Herz oder Knete

The resolute cleaning lady Adele Weiß is not thrilled that her lovely daughter Linda just wants to marry the naughty son of the arrogant textile entrepreneur Carl Morus. In order to break the ice, the children, who are willing to marry, arrange a dinner, during which Adele and Carl go crazy in all the rules of the art. When the children are suddenly no longer sure if they should step in front of the altar, and Carl discovers his heart for the life-smart Adele, it comes to some oblique entanglements.