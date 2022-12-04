Not Available

What does it mean to dedicate your life to someone else? Peter is Christine’s brother. He was born deaf and blind and with autism, and therefore his family has seen and heard the world for him since the very beginning. Today, Peter is 31 years old and still lives at home. His need for help is so specific that it is difficult for the family to find a home for him. What will happen to him when his parents can no longer take care of him – who will make sure he has a dignified life? ‘He’s My Brother’ is a poetic film about blood ties and an incredible family relationship. The film is told through the younger sister Christine, who examines the role of sister and guardian, and what it means to be responsible for another person’s life. She embarks on an emotional journey where she has to accept her destiny: to take care of her brother when her parents can no longer do so.