A Polar Bear tries to teach her two cubs about life in the Arctic and the new challenges they face due to the interference of man. The Great Polar Adventure takes audiences inside the secret life of polar bears and imagines life from their perspective. Ikuk, a new polar bear mother, faces tremendous challenges as she raises cubs for the first time. With the rise of global warming, she must lead her family into dangerous "two-leg" territory to scavenge for food.