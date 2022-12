Not Available

Johan van Rijthoven is a modern farmer who will do anything in his power to hand over a healthy farm to his children, like his ancestors before him. Because his cows don’t give enough milk and his business is in danger of going under, the dairy farmer is engaging in a battle with the multinational who delivered three faulty milk robots. A battle that will lead to confrontations with himself, his immediate environment and uncontrollable forces on his farm yard…