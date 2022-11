Not Available

As daughter of an Austrian baroness and a Dutch geologist, Gisèle d'Ailly van Waterschoot van der Gracht (now 84) lived on the move. She has for instance lived in America, Austria, Holland, France and Greece. From her youth she knew she would be a painter. Over the course of the years, she has built up a large and diverse oeuvre inspired by poetry, mythology and the whimsy of nature.