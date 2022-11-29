Het veld van eer

Not Available

One day, Louis - who seems obsessed by weapons and all things related – visits his old school friend Ada. She is quickly won over and not long after they marry. After the wedding their honeymoon takes them to Verdun in northern France, where over 500,000 soldiers died during the First World War. Louis runs from one monument and cemetery to the next, like someone possessed, salivating because of how hard the fighting was there. Ada feels increasingly uneasy with her new husband. One day, he purposely has himself and Ada locked in at Fort Douamont where terrible events took place during the war. There he turns out to be a stark raving maniac.