Heukseok Kids

8 years has passed since first arriving in Korea but in all that time it is as if not a second has gone passed for De Fu. In unfortunate cirucumstances he finds that his Mother has terminal cancer, and from that moment on he then comes realizes all that his Mother had done for him which he believed a Father should have. From then on to escape his reality, he though his dreams lived a fantasy. Because of his decisions he had made, his brother not being able to cope with his hardships turned to the comfort of drugs, his family at this point in ruins. De Fu then decides to go back to his hometown but not realizing that his home had become so foreign. Because of China’s extordinarly fast devolpment had booming economy many of China’s youth are falling through the cracks of society and are now so unsure about what life has instore for them.