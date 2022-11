Not Available

During a time of poverty and despair in the Joseon Dynasty of Korea, a satirical street play that pokes fun at the ruling class while giving a prophecy of ‘a new leader to save the world’ becomes immensely popular among the people. The author of the fable, Heung-boo, subsequently gains fame around the country and is sought after by both the oppressive political power and the rebellion leader who want to use his name and talent for their differing agendas.