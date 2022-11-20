Heungbu-wa Nolbu

Not Available

The old Korean folktale, 'Heungbu and Nolbu' is brought alive on the screen in this film that shows the lead character as a marionette. Nolbu is the elder brother and he is slimy and greedy. In his greed, he throws his little brother, Heungbu, out of home to stake claim on all the money and belongings their father left for them. Heungbu is an idealist but pained by the events that have taken place. He helps Swallow by curing his broken leg and as a return favour, Swallow gives him a gourd seed. He plant the seeds and after sometime, gold, silver and gems start coming out of the plant, giving Heungbu everything he deserves. It does not go down well with Nolbu.