A surreal escape of a disintegrating mind into neon-lit nightmares from a discarded future. Suddenly interferences from sub-particle proliferation occur within the protagonist’s body, a transformation can’t be avoided. This exploration of cinematic space within an implosion of cerebral space is a daring tale of aliens, experiments on humans, video games and mutation. It is showering the unsuspecting viewer in handmade visual and aural stimuli from planet Fleisch.