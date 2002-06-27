Hey Arnold!: The Movie is a 2002 animated film based on the 1996-2004 Nickelodeon animated television series Hey Arnold! The film was released in theaters on June 28, 2002 from Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies.This is also Nickelodeon's first PG-rated animated film, for thematic elements.The show stars 4th-grader, Arnold, who lives with his paternal grandparents, Phil and Gertrude, proprietors of the Sunset Arms boarding house. In each episode, Arnold often helps a schoolmate solve a personal problem, or encounters a predicament of his own.When a powerful developer named Mr. Scheck wants to knock down all the stores and houses in Arnold's neighborhood to build a huge "mall-plex", it looks likes the neighborhood is doomed to disappear. But with the help of a superhero and a mysterious deep-voiced stranger, Arnold and Gerald will need to recover a crucial document in order to save their beloved neighborhood.
|Francesca Smith
|Helga Geraldine Pataki
|Jamil Walker Smith
|Gerald Martin Johanssen
|Dan Castellaneta
|Grandpa 'Steely' Phil / Nick Vermicelli
|Tress MacNeille
|Grandma Gertie 'Pookie' / Mayor Dixie / Red
|Paul Sorvino
|Scheck
|Jennifer Jason Leigh
|Bridget
