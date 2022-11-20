Not Available

Every Friday, Abigail religiously consults Madame Lola, a fortune teller. The old shrewd lady takes advantage of Abigail’s extreme grip on superstition by giving her signs about the perfect man for her. Nelson also takes advantage on the situation and paid Madame Lola to give Abigail signs that would make her believe that he is the one for her. Eventually through Nelson’s perseverance, and Madame Lola’s bogus prediction, Abigail started to believe that Nelson is her Mr. Right. But there is no secret that remains uncover.