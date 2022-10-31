Not Available

Hey Cinderella! is a one-hour Jim Henson special which tells a cracked version of the classic fairy tale, " Cinderella". It debuted on the Canadian network CBC on March 16, 1969. It was broadcast in the United States of America a year later, debuting over ABC on April 10, 1970. Cinderella lives with her wicked stepmother (as everyone who ever read the fairy tale knows), but what part of the story is never told is how Cinderella's fairy godmother had help from monsters, a prince pretending to be a gardener, and none other than Kermit the Frog.