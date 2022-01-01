HEY - MTV Unplugged

Not Available

September 10, 2007 at the Teatr Roma Hey second, the Kayah, the artist in Poland appeared on MTV Unplugged concert. The team presented the audience 17 songs including two covers, the first PJ Harvey, second Iggy Pop. The band played this gig for 15 years of existence. Hey was the only Polish band that played live without electricity for the second time. The first took place in autumn 1993 in the studio of Radio Lodz. The concert went off quite badly, so Hey was not interested in re this type of event. Fortunately, they decided to play, who led the first bassist Hey, Martin Macuk. He remembers the first concert Unplugged Marcin Żabiełowicz