Not Available

His wife's a bitch. His kids are nuts. What's a man to do? Cheat. Adultery is the main course for gluttonous family man, Carmine Carbone, whose obsessive libido plunges him into an endless cycle of suburban misadventures. With a little help from his wise guy brother, Joey, and sexy sister-in-law, Cecile, life's little pleasures become an immoral menu of sin. Adultery, racism, vanity, homosexuality, interracial relationships, lust, marijuana and sacrilege are all in a day in the life with the family everyone will learn to love. Get ready to toss good old family values out the window, as this bouncy, cutting-edge, comedy will take you for a ride on the wild side. "Hey Paisan!" is a hilarious slice of life, guaranteed to send every heathen to confession.