Not Available

Shuhaadh is a fourteen year old boy whose parents are drug addicts. When the movie begins Shuhaadh's father Ahamma, who is also involved in petty drug deals, is brought from police custody to house arrest. Shuhaadh's mother is said to be in drug rehabilitation center. Ahamma is shown as a vicious man, who abuses Shuhaadh's physically and verbally.