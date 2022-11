Not Available

Pastor Hezekiah Walker and his Love Fellowship Choir preach a ministry of peace and goodwill in this moving concert that collects various performances and is part of a series produced by Verity. Walker and the crew lift the spirits with such tunes as "I Will Go," "How Much Can We Bear?," "I'll Fly Away," "Let the Redeemed," "Jesus Is My Help," "I Will Fight," "Wonderful Is My Name," "Power Belongs to God" and "Let's Dance."