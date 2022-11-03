Not Available

Høfeber

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

A confrontational and friendly judge gets in trouble when his wife is trying to arouse his jealousy of her long-term relationship with their mutual friend Chief Klausen. Superintendent and is still convinced that he strives against his life. At the same time the judge's chess friend Lise not stand that he was not hitting on her. All intricacies rubs judge with a serious time hay fever

Cast

Frits HelmuthDommeren
Lisbet DahlLise K.
Kirsten LehfeldtElise
Axel StrøbyeOverlæge
Thomas Mørk
Peter Schrøder

