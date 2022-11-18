Not Available

Shot on location in the breathtaking mountains of Northern California, The Road to Hopeful chronicles the misadventures of a sexy (and innocent) young man as he sets out on the road away from a lying, cheatin', low-down, good-for-nothing lover toward his small rural hometown and a brighter future. Along the way he crosses paths with an unbelievable bunch of raunchy red-necked, big-dicked, butt-crazy wild men with nothing better to do than spend their time getting down on each other and anybody else in the general vicinity. All that good clean country living stimulates a whole lot of outrageous, uninhibited, mad-dog sex!