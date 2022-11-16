Not Available

Power, sex and control! Dominant fuckers seize their opportunities and these willing subs get manhandled in ‘Overpowered’. Whether you like to be in control or you’re into letting go and taking orders, you’ll want to get ‘Overpowered’. Whether they dominate in size or experience, Director Nick Foxx explores sexual power dynamics with eight horny fuckers as they take on their roles…getting it and taking it…HARD. Rex Cameron is washing a client’s ride when Austin steps in and helps himself to a heavy dose of Rex’s ass.