Hi! Dharma 2: Showdown in Seoul

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Cineworld

Following the last wish of an old master, three monks head to Seoul to rest his remains in the Mushim Temple. However, they discover that the heavily indebted host monk has abandoned the temple and its inhabitants. The three monks make every effort to help the temple by promoting it to the public and raising funds through donations. But just when things begin to look much brighter, a team of four gangsters reach the temple indicating their need to reclaim it for an urban redevelopment project.

Cast

Shin Hyun-joonBeom-shik
Lee Won-JongBrother Hyeon-gak
Lee Mun-shikBrother Dae-bong
Yoo Hae-jinYong-dae
Han Hye-jinMi-seon
Jung Jin-youngBrother Jeong-myeong

