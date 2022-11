Not Available

24 hours in the life of a humble general practitioner. A very busy life to say the least... Like every other day, Dr. Forget works from morning till dusk (and even later). He sees patients in his consulting room or visits them either on house calls or at the hospital. But is today just another day? Not quite since on this very day, Junior, Dr. Forget's son, will know if he has passed or not his exam at the faculty of medicine.