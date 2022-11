Not Available

This film takes the audience on a journey into the wondrous world of audiophilia. We get acquainted with a group of hardcore sound junkies and follow them in their individual quests for The Ultimate Sound Experience. For some it involves just building a new amplifier, for others it involves bizarre and mad projects. Or what do you call a man who is tearing down his house just in order to build a new one from scratch - to achieve better acoustics ... ?