Not Available

Three angels are sent to Earth by Gabriel on a "fact finding mission" to blend in with the teenagers at a high school and learn first hand what peer pressure is. At the same time, Lucifer shows up to try to win some souls for his side. Chaos ensues, and so does a lot of music and dancing. All the main teenage characters, except the angels, are trying out to be in a band called "Hi-Tops". There are a few sub plots involving nerds, high school sweethearts, cheating on tests, taking drugs, etc.