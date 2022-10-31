Not Available

A Documentary film about an American man that travels to the Dominican Republic. He does not know Spanish but is introduced to a Dominican woman and they fall for each other. They each have two children and now a new girl (Hibana) on the way. The audience learns the Dominican culture through following this very unique family as he learns Spanish and is introduced to an entire new way of life. She incorporates his Islamic faith with her beliefs and Catholic culture. The film has a dramatic twist that is sure to surprise all.