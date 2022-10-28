Not Available

In the film's story, good-for-nothing rocker Takurō Hibinuma (played by Shuhei Nomura) has no money, bath, or girlfriend. He forms The Rock 'n' Roll Brothers band with his friends. One night as they are performing live, a woman like a typhoon appears. Her name is Saki Utagawa (Fumi Nikaidō). She is a charismatic and popular digital top idol who performs with a unique style. Takurō has as much freedom as anyone but isn't popular, while Saki performs as a top idol but suffers because she can't do the music she wants. They each possess what the other lacks. One day, Saki gives Takurō a request. She says, "Please, write me a song. There's no more time for me." And so, the fates of the "strongest rock idiot in history" and the "savage idol" become one.