From 3 years of research around Brazil, HÍBRIDOS, THE SPIRITS OF BRAZIL dives into the sacred culture of the largest country in South America through a very poetic and sensorial approach. As an exploration of trance-cinema, the film breaks down the distance between the viewer and the subject, guiding them trough a realm of movements, of non-stop dances, of music pulsating at high rhythms, creating in its core a new perspective about what might be the invisible and how to we deal with it in a creative way.