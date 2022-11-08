Hidden Blessings

Not Available

A romantic suspense thriller and a classic who-dun-it about a relentless female detective (Cynda Williams) who investigates the murder of the wife ofn a prominent architect (Marc Gomes). Even though the husband is the prime suspect, his assistant Carrie McNichols (Kim Fields) gives him the perfect alibi. The case seemingly looks like an open and shut case. The detective finds herself hopelessly falling in love with him. Will her emotions cloud her judgement in investigating the case and if the husband didn't murderhis wife? Who Did?