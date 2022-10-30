Not Available

"Hidden Colors: The Untold History Of People Of Aboriginal,Moor,and African Descent" is a groundbreaking documentary that challenges conventional knowledge about the role of people of color in world history. We are generally taught that historically,most people of color around the world were primitive and uncivilized,and they only became modernized after they were saved and colonized by European explorers.The information in the film will uncover the real truth and and contributions of these people. .