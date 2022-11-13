Hidden Loot

Not Available

Anna Jones, racing her brother Dick to their ranch, is "rescued" from her fast horse by a stranger (Cranner) whom she indignantly brands a bonehead before riding away. "Big Bill," a ranch employee, steals the payroll bag and joins his gang in the forest, where the stranger sees them hiding the bag in a shack. He investigates and is captured by the gang. His dog, Bunk, however, leaps through a window with the loot, buries it, then returns, frees Cranner by digging a hole under the wall, and keeps the bandits at bay while Cranner escapes.