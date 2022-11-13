Not Available

Hidden Loot

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Anna Jones, racing her brother Dick to their ranch, is "rescued" from her fast horse by a stranger (Cranner) whom she indignantly brands a bonehead before riding away. "Big Bill," a ranch employee, steals the payroll bag and joins his gang in the forest, where the stranger sees them hiding the bag in a shack. He investigates and is captured by the gang. His dog, Bunk, however, leaps through a window with the loot, buries it, then returns, frees Cranner by digging a hole under the wall, and keeps the bandits at bay while Cranner escapes.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images