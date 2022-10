Not Available

Joshua is a 17-year-old student, who goes to school every day simply because he has to. At school he gets picked on and beat up, and at home his mother works long hours and communicates with him by leaving him video messages, and his father is never around. His teachers are oblivious and apathetic, though security guard Tony is very much concerned for his students. Rage has a way of hiding itself until it's too late, and in Joshua, rage is buried deep.