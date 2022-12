Not Available

A young working mother in Buenos Aires, Ana reads a note suggesting a relationship kept hidden by her husband, an executive preoccupied by his job. To solve the mystery she travels a long distance to Rio Escondido, an unimportant river town at the foot of the mountains in western Argentina, and the film becomes a journey of discovery as she finds her heart and her passion. Along the way, truths and perceptions intertwine when Ana meets Martin and she learns who and what he is.