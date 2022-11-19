hide: FILM THE PSYCHOMMUNITY REEL.2

Not Available

The live concert movie centers around the last day at Yokohama Arena during his first tour "HIDE OUR PSYCHOMMUNITY - Hide no Heya e Yokoso". Hide's ideas and stage gimmicks were constantly changing and developing even during concert tours. Another surprise about this video is that in 1993, Hide already foresaw that there was going to be a hardware that allows viewers to enjoy films in multi-angle mode, and because of that idea, the clip for "Doubt" was filmed in multi-angle mode. That film footage was shelved till now that finally DVD carries that feature.