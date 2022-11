Not Available

Veteran singer Tokunaga Hideaki held his nationwide Hideaki Tokunaga Concert Tour '08-'09 Singles Best from September 2008 to March 2009, performing at 51 venues around Japan. This live cut was recorded at the final leg of his tour at the Saitama Super Arena. Featured songs include Boku no Soba ni, Yuki no Hana, and Kimi no Aoi.