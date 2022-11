Not Available

"Häiden Vietto Karjalan Runomailla" ( Karelian Wedding In The Land Of The Kalevala ) is an early and valuable documentary ( more exactly, a recreation ), an ethnological Finnish silent film about a traditional Karelian wedding. It was the work of an expedition of Finnish ethnologists in the silent year of 1920, headed by Herr A. O. Väisänen of the Kalevala society.