A group of Californians experience loss, despair and desperation over the course of seven days before Christmas. A boxing underdog must face the truth about his uncertain future, a blocked novelist struggles to create a new work admist a suspicious movie proposal, and an engineer with a secret must sell his business plans before it puts his marriage and career in serious jeopardy. With a self-imposed, mounting pressure, their actions and decisions push them deeper into a void of self-doubt and misery leading to one last hope to start fresh again.