Not Available

Perrone switches back to color and chooses European painting as the space for his tale and as his land of experimentation. The stage: paintings by Manet, Monet, Renoir, among other chosen artists; still, open-air landscapes put together through their similarities. The characters who move there: two men, two women, two hunters, two ominous creatures (one of them a tiny creature of the night with two eyes and a brutish and wild human body). Divided in 18 acts, the narrative of this film is limited to showing brief episodes about desire and violence as the fuel of human endeavors, while its characters roam in the woods. With no words at all, Perrone wagers all on the juxtaposition of textures, on superimpositions, and on the power of face close-ups – these are his main arguments.