With their ferocious freestyling and battle rhyming, San Francisco Bay Area-based Hieroglyphics, a rap collective, has been a dominant force in West Coast underground hip-hop culture. Follow the legendary crew on their 2003 nationwide tour featuring live performances from the group's all-star lineup, including Casual, Souls of Mischief, Pep Love and Del, the Funky Homosapien. Also, check out backstage and tour bus madness on the show circuit.