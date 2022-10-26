Not Available

Hierro

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Traveling on a ferry heading to the island of Hierro where they will spend their holidays, Mary loses her son Diego, and no one can explain what happened. Six months later, Maria struggles to overcome the pain of loss and continue his life. Then, you receive an unexpected phone call: they found the body of a child, so it must return to the island. There, in the suggestive and disturbing landscape, surrounded by disturbing and sinister characters, Mary is forced to confront their worst nightmares. And as he travels this road, he discovers that some mysteries should not be disclosed ...

Cast

Hugo ArbuesMateo
Jon AriñoForense
Miriam CorreaJulia
Tomás del Estal
Andrés HerreraAntonio
Javier MejíaMatias

View Full Cast >

Images