Not Available

Tonight is the social event of the year, hosted in the city’s most exclusive venue. Stretch limos wait patiently at the main gate. Celebrities walk down the red carpet while fans and paparazzi cry out their names in ecstasy. Private portrays how glamour and elegance mix perfectly with raunchy sex and the craziest gangbangs; “High Class Pussy” is dedicated to lovers of the finest XXX sex and high fashion. The female cast is Europe’s best: Adrianne, Barra Brass, Bella, Denisa Heaven, Ferrera Gomez, Nathaly, and Samantha Jolie. Get ready for the ride of your life…