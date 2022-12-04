Not Available

Entrenched in nostalgia, HIGH COUNTRY is a timeless story about a community of young people, disguised as hippies and ski bums, who happened upon a ramshackle immigrant mining town on the fringe of society and together fought to conserve and protect it for years to come. Our film will explore how one small mountain community has attempted to walk the line between development and conservation; growth and sustainability. This struggle, however, is not specific to Crested Butte, Colorado, it is a constant challenge for small towns across North America. In making this film, we are attempting to do our part, not only to conserve a piece of American history, but also to educate and inform future generations to come.